WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair took fans questions during episode 23 of The Ric Flair Show. Here are the highlights.

On Sasha Banks - Charlotte Flair feud:

"I'm confident that she'll regain the title. On that, I will say this: she and Sasha are the hottest item in professional wrestling, male or female. It's the hottest feud that I've seen in a long time. And God bless both of them. They deserve the recognition. They certainly put in the work."

On The Wyatt Family:

"The team I really like was Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton. Well, I think it's something people didn't expect to see happen. I think it's refreshing. I think it's new. I think Bray is a phenomenal talent. I think Randy is one of the top two performers in the business, so it's great for business. It's great for them. They definitely are the best tag team in the business right now."

