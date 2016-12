New England Patriot football player Rob Gronkowski recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of SI.com and during the interview, he was asked if he would be part of WrestleMania 33. Here is what he had to say:

“That’s the first time I’ve heard that,” said Gronkowski. “That would be pretty cool, so I don’t know.”

WrestleMania 33 takes place on April 2, 2017, at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.