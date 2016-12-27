- Ring of Honor star Scarlett Bordeaux made her WWE debut when she lost to Nia Jax on Monday’s RAW.
"Next time, choose a BETTER role model!" - @NiaJaxWWE to her defeated opponent #Scarlett, who idolized @SashaBanksWWE. #RAW pic.twitter.com/pHgEYrUZNO
- Monday’s WWE live event at Madison Square Garden in New York City was not sold out, according to Dave Meltzer. It drew a good crowd for John Cena's in-ring return but not sold out.
- Here is the latest vignette for Emma's return to RAW as Emmalina.