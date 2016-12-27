- Ring of Honor star Scarlett Bordeaux made her WWE debut when she lost to Nia Jax on Monday’s RAW.

- Monday’s WWE live event at Madison Square Garden in New York City was not sold out, according to Dave Meltzer. It drew a good crowd for John Cena's in-ring return but not sold out.

- Here is the latest vignette for Emma's return to RAW as Emmalina.



