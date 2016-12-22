Ryback Ryan Reeves

Birthdate: 11/10/1981 (age 35)

11/10/1981 (age 35) Height: 6'3"

6'3" Weight: 291 Ib After being one of the eight finalists on WWE T...

Former WWE Superstar Ryback recently spoke with former WWE creative member Kevin Eck of Press Box Online to talk about his career and more.

What are your thoughts on Goldberg's return to WWE? I thought if he ever came back, the match that made the most sense was Goldberg vs. Ryback. Was that ever discussed?

“I thought his return generated excitement and a great "holy s***" moment at Survivor Series. In a day and age where surprises and shock moments are few and far between, WWE did a great job in pulling that off. It would have been nice to have had that opportunity, as I think a simple face-off would have been a cool sight for fans to see. I was simply told, "No," it would never happen in my time there.”

Even though things ended badly with WWE, do you think you'd ever go back?

“I have never been happier being off the road. There is more to life than living in hotels and not having control to do the other things in life you are passionate about. It is a very negative and toxic environment at times, and I am happy working for myself now. I never want to be away from home four-to-five days a week full time again, ever.”

CM Punk was very critical of you as a worker during his appearance on Colt Cabana's podcast after Punk left WWE. If you ever run into Punk, what would you say to him?

“Recently, Colt Cabana and myself had a talk, and he was very apologetic, even though he never said anything. But it meant a lot to me because we always got along in the few encounters we had. I will never know why [Punk] chose to say the things he did, and it definitely didn't help my career at that point. All I know is he was very banged up and miserable during the periods we worked together. I think people have to look at it this way: How many other people are out there saying that about me? I was always respectful of him in his time there, and before our runs together, he was always good to me. Working in the WWE, though, has a way to bring out the worst in everybody. I have made jokes [about Punk] over the years via social media, as it is fun to get a reaction from his followers from time to time, but if I were to ever see him, I would tell him, "If I really did ever hurt you [in the ring], I truly am sorry, but I don't think it was the right thing to do to say the things you did." Life is too short to hold grudges, and I truly wish him the best in his life.”