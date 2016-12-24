Santino Marella Anthony Carelli

Birthdate: 03/14/1974 (age 42)

03/14/1974 (age 42) Height: 6'0"

6'0" Weight: 233 Ib He is a Canadian professional wrestler and acto...

Former WWE star Santino Marella appeared on episode 384 of The Steve Austin Show to talk about various topics. Here are the highlights.

On performers like James Ellsworth giving kids unrealistic expectations about making a living in pro wrestling:

"I have a couple of kids who are great, talented, 5'11", 6'0". You can't walk around and show up at 160 [lbs.]. You can'tSantino Marellashow up at 138 lbs. Just, you're going to get hurt and I'd be doing you a disservice if I said you wouldn't. And I've become brutally honest with these guys. There [are] guys like, right now, James Ellsworth or Spike Dudley, and just having them kept that hope alive, so there is a chance because those guys have been there and from time to time they get these little, scrawny guys and it sets up a lot of these kids for disappointment."

On who would be champion if pro wrestling was real:

"Shelton Benjamin comes to mind. Bobby Lashley, like, tough guys, badass, wicked wrestlers, and in the back of their head, I could tell they wanted to say, 'if this was real, I would be the champion,' but it's not real. It's entertainment. And I had a coach called Rip Rogers. And Rip said, 'take all them Goddamn judo bulls--t and leave it at the door. This is phoney bulls--t and if I said someone's going to hit you in the head with a feather and you get knocked out, guess what. You get knocked out. It's just as phoney when you win as when you lose.' And it's exactly what I needed to hear."

