Seth RollinsColby Lopez
- Birthdate: 06/28/1986 (age 30)
- Height: 6'1"
- Weight: 217 Ib
He is signed to WWE, where he performs under th...
Read More »
- Seth Rollins is currently on vacation in Mexico with new girlfriend, Sarah. Rollins posted the following on Instagram:
Welcome to the jungle. #nofilter #azuliktulum @azuliktulum
A photo posted by Seth Rollins (@wwerollins) on
Here is a photo of the couple back in October:
Even blurry I love this photo. 😂 Had a blast at @parkwayofficial tonight! @TheBellaSarah @WWERollins pic.twitter.com/UNrue8EfwE
— Scarlett Bordeaux (@Lady_Scarlett13) October 13, 2016
- The E! Network will not be airing a new episode of Total Divas next Wednesday night. The show returns on January 4th at 9pm EST with a new episode.