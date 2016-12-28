- WWE has uploaded this video of Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels talking about his role in “The Resurrection of Gavin Stone” movie.

- Here is the lineup for tonight’s WWE RAW live event in Brooklyn, NY:

*WWE United States champion Roman Reigns vs. WWE Universal champion Kevin Owens with only the Universal Championship on the line.

Also read: Press Release: WWE Studios Takes The Worldwide Rights To The Resurrection Of Gavin Stone

*Seth Rollins vs. Chris Jericho in a Street Fight.

*WWE Raw Tag Team chbampions Cesaro and Sheamus vs. Gallows & Anderson vs. New Day.

*Big Cass (with Enzo Amore) vs. Rusev (with Lana).

*Sami Zayn vs. Braun Strowman.

*Golden Truth, Sin Cara, Curtis Axel, Rich Swann and Darren Young (with Bob Backlund) vs. Shining Stars, Titus O'Neill, Jinder Mahal, Neville and Bo Dallas.

*Sasha Banks, Bayley, Alicia Fox and Liv Morgan vs. WWE Raw Women's champion Charlotte, Dana Brooke, Emmalina and Nia Jax.



