- John Cena and Dean Ambrose defeated WWE Champion AJ Styles and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz in the dark match of Tuesday’s SmackDown Live TV event.

- This Fallout video from last night features new WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions American Alpha after their big win over The Wyatt Family. You can watch it here:

- Here is video from this week's Talking Smack with JBL talking to host Renee Young and her boyfriend Dean Ambrose.