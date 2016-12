Here are the spoilers for tonight’s episode:

-Singles Match: Billie Kay defeats Daria with some help from Peyton Royce.

-Authors of Pain defeated two jobbers due to referee stoppage.

-#1 Contender Elimination Match For NXT Title: Bobby Roode defeated Andrade “Cien” Almas, Roderick Strong and Tye Dillinger.

-NXT Tag Team Title Match: Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa © defeated The Revival.