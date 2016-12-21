Stephanie McMahon Stephanie Marie McMahon

Stephanie McMahon talked with USA Today to discuss the of Ronda Rousey's appeal, why her appearance at WrestleMania 31 worked so well, and if she'd fit into the company.

On Rousey’s appeal: “Our fans love Ronda. Ronda has this cross platform appeal in terms of all forms of entertainment. We would welcome her with open arms. She is the total package.”

On why her Wrestlemania 31 cameo worked so well: “The moment was awe inspiring. Our business works the best when there is magic and energy in the air, and Ronda’s presence brought that. With a guest appearance like Ronda’s, to work best it has to be genuine and authentic. Pop culture is a huge strategy for WWE, our storylines are reflective of what’s happening in the world and what’s popular. In sports, it doesn’t get much more popular than Ronda.”



On if she'd fit into the company: “Muhammad Ali credited pro wrestling for where he got his trash talking skills and persona. I would like to think there is a bit of ‘Rowdy’ and wrestling history in Ronda and the way she carries herself, but she is definitely her own individual brand.”