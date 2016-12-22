Brock Lesnar Brock Edward Lesnar

On the latest edition of Stone Cold's podcast, The Rattlesnake talked about why talent should get time off, why Earl Hebner should be in the WWE Hall of Fame, and why he will never wrestle again. The highlights are down below:

On Whether Talent Should Get Time Off: Well, I’m not going to sit here and be an advocate for mandatory 4 week break period, but I think it would be a pretty good idea to give the guys and gals a little bit of a break to step in there and take a load off of them to allow them to chill for a bit. Whether it’s to give them 4 weeks solid, or 2 weeks here and 2 weeks there; you know, the business of pro wrestling, or sports entertainment–whatever you want to call it, it’s a grind, and those men and women are working their a**es off, and sometimes when I look back on the way I was running–pretty damn fast. If I had a little stop down there, would have been pretty cool, but you never are going to get one of the boys or girls to say, hey man, go see the old man [Vince McMahon], I’m burned out. Vince McMahon is a workaholic; he sleeps 4 hours a night. The last thing that you want to tell the old man is that you are burned out–you need a break. Triple H was a road warrior too. I know he’s taken on more of a role there. Working with talent, and the Head of Talent, so, Triple H was a road warrior. He wasn’t a drinker, he was in the gym, he studied the business, so he’s not a burned out guy either, and that guy had a high work ethic before he got into the business. He started sitting side by side with Vince, so he’s a lifer in the business, and a high work ethic guy, so when you say burned out, I know he’s just going to look at you with that look like you’re just not cut out for this. That is a great idea; the company would have to implement that because you’re not going to get too many people to say that. Now, there is always that arbitrary knucklehead who will say that, but usually when they do, that is when their push comes to an abrupt stop.



On If Earl Hebner Should Be Inducted in the WWE Hall of Fame: Earl Hebner should definitely be in the WWE Hall of Fame. I think, Tommy Young [NWA Referee] should be in the WWE Hall of Fame. Those two guys definitely stand out for me. Earl Hebner was one of my favorite referees that I worked with. When I was drinking those beers; because Earl was a big drinker, and I tossed him those beers, he was like a kid in the candy store; we just crashed those beers together, and he would tell me with that Virginia accent, “Austin, you motherf***r!” We were all just having a good time, and he definitely should be in the Hall of Fame. There should definitely be some referees in the Hall of Fame. They have that Celebrity Wing Hall of Fame, let me tell you, we should have some of those referees in there as well. People don’t know, but some of those referees were over, and they added so much importance to the match, so I’m definitely down for that.





On Why He Will Not Wrestle Again: I’m 52, and I get these emails all the time asking why I don’t come back. They’ll say, so and so did it. Goldberg did it, and you know what, I’m happy for all my friends that are making comebacks. Bill [Goldberg] going in and beating Brock Lesnar was awesome, setting it up for Wrestlemania 33 in Orlando, but I’m not making no comeback. I had someone cuss me out on the email the other day saying that they hated my guts because I wouldn’t do it a comeback, but listen, I’m done. I rode off into the sunset in 2003, whenever it was, after Wrestlemania 19; came back for a couple of appearances, but I’m done, and I’m happy being done, and I don’t want the pressure of having another match on my shoulders, because I don’t have to have another match because I’m satisfied with the career that I had. I appreciate everyone that had supported my career. Pro Wrestling has spring boarded every endeavor that I am involved in right now, and I love the business, and the WWE and all the organizations that I work for, but man, I’m done. It’s like when we did that last DVD, but I’m enjoying my time outdoors, and the things I want to spend...