The Rock Dwayne Douglas Johnson

Birthdate: 05/02/1972 (age 44)

05/02/1972 (age 44) Height: 6'5"

6'5" Weight: 260 Ib Johnson was a college football player for the U...

- Creativity Magazine announced on Wednesday that The Rock made their 2016 "50 Most Creative People of the Year" list. Johnson posted the following on Instagram about making the list:

"Proud of this one. Very 🔥list of the world's 50 most creative. Distinguished cadre of brilliant creators from IBM's Chairwoman & CEO to the Alibaba Group's CMO. Proud to be on this list - not for anything I do, because I just shave my head, smell good and make "yes or no" decisions. I'm proud for our @sevenbucksprod's team who are the most creative and hungriest team in all of entertainment. CREATIVE DIVERSITY has been our company's internal marching orders for 2016 and with our partnerships expanding with FORD, UNDER ARMOUR and the ever expanding digital market, its great for our team to get this kind of recognition by our peers in business and entertainment. I may have a vision, but visions never see the light of day without a brilliant hungry team to carry out and see it thru. It's why we've become the most sought after group in Hollywood. Congratulations @sevenbucksprod. Stay hungry and breaking new and diverse CREATIVE GROUND. And I'll go back to shaving my head. And smelling good. Most times. #AdAge #Worlds50MostCreative #SevenBucksProds #SevenBucksMedia #WME #TheGarciaCompanies."





