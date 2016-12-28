Nick Jackson Nicholas Massie

The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of SI.com about re-signing with ROH and more.

On why they re-signed with ROH and did not join WWE:

“The schedule was perfect for us and the family and we still have rights to sell the Young Buck brand, as well as a lot of freedom,” said Nick. “We also have a lot of input in what we do, and that is priceless. We love ROH and NJPW and they also gave us a very healthy raise. We’re as happy as can be. If fans are disappointed that we didn’t sign with WWE, I understand why—but family comes first and I hope they can understand that. But to WWE fans, well, never say never.”

“It was such an easy choice,” said Matt. “The money. The schedule. The freedom of creativity. The ability to continue our run in Japan. Everything. It’s tough to find happiness in wrestling and we’re truly happy. My family will always come first, and this was the best decision for them. It’s really hard to say,” said Matt. “It all depends on how one man perceives you. We could’ve just been more fodder for them. Or we could’ve gotten a big program out of it. Who knows, and we’ll never know. I do know that I’d love to one day work with them, and I know many people would as well. They’re so talented and I’m sure we’d have great chemistry.”

On Kenny Omega challenging for the IWGP Heavyweight Title at Wrestle Kingdom 11:

“We sure hope to be, but that’s totally up to Kenny,” said Nick. “If he wins, it will help NJPW penetrate the USA market like they want. So it’s not only good for him, but it’s also good for the company if he wins. Kenny main-eventing is a huge step in the right direction. But I’ll say this, Kenny Omega will go down as the greatest foreign wrestler ever in Japan.”

“Winning the G-1 Climax and being in the main event at Wrestle Kingdom has already solidified Kenny as the greatest foreigner to ever wrestle in Japan,” said Matt. “Winning the match will make him a legend.”

On The Hardy Boys:

“We plan to visit the Hardy Compound this year,” said Matt. “The Hardys-Bucks needs to happen on a large stage. It’s one of the last money matches left.”

“We would’ve loved to have been on ‘Total Nonstop Deletion,’ but we were in Japan when they filmed it,” confirmed Nick. “This feud is just an organic, natural thing. Our career paths are very similar and we always get compared to them. It’s the one feud we’ve always wanted and I am happy that it’s happening.”