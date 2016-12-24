Tommy Dreamer Thomas James Laughlin

Birthdate: 02/13/1971 (age 45)

02/13/1971 (age 45) Height: 6'2"

6'2" Weight: 255 Ib He is best known by his ring name Tommy Dreamer...

Former WWE Superstar and ECW Legend Tommy Dreamer recently appeared on Under the Mat Radio to discuss various topics. Here are the highlights.

On what he said about Brock Lesnar and other things that didn't air on the ECW Unauthorized special on the WWE Network:

"That was an edited version first of all. That was the first time we've (himself, Paul Heyman, Dudleys, and Taz) all been together since ECW One Night Stand 2005. I've said it before, Paul (Heyman) has screwed me over many times more than anybody ever has but we've had it out but Paul deserves all the credit in the world. It was the best times in people's lives and I've said it myself, I learned a lot about the person I am and why I am what I am. I experienced loss, a lot of people tell me what ECW meant to them (Blah Blah Blah) but ECW didn't have to go away but it did, it was like a death to me. One day you're on top of the world and then next you're unemployed.

"The ending I can tell you was different, we ended up fighting (as he laughs) because Paul started bringing up Brock Lesnar and I said, 'who cares about Brock Lesnar I'll fight him for real, I'll fight him in UFC or WWE, who gives a s--t.' Then Devon said, 'yeah Paul, how you going to do that?' Then Paul starting to keep trying to rap it up and go back to Brock when they said, 'Uhh guys you can wrap this up whenever you'd like.'"

On James Ellsworth screwing him over:

"Myself and NOW a mystery partner will be facing The Squad (Spirit Squad) coming up at House of Hardcore 23 because WWE pulled James Ellsworth and I'm not happy about that. James Ellsworth screwed over Dean Ambrose, that was storyline, but he (Ellsworth) screwed me over for real and I'm pissed off about it."

Tommy also discussed Dusty Rhodes and more.