-PWTorch is reporting that Ring of Honor has signed former ROH World Champion Jay Lethal to a new two year exclusive contract.

Also read: What Will Be The Main Event Of ROH’s Final Battle PPV?

- Current ROH World Champion Kyle O’Reilly’s contract with the promotion is expiring this Saturday. Although he scheduled to ROH World Title against Adam Cole on Jan. 4 at the Wrestling Kingdom 11 PPV at the Tokyo Dome, he has yet to sign a new deal with ROH. He is advertised for the 1/14 ROH TV taping, so that could indicate that he has signed a new deal.