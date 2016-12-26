Triple HPaul Michael Levesque
WWE held a press conference earlier this month in London to introduce the competitors for the tournament to crown the first-ever WWE United Kingdom Champion in January. There will be 2 alternates and 16 tournament participants. The single-elimination tournament will air on the WWE Network.
Triple H revealed the logo for the tournament on Twitter, which you can see here:
A tournament to crown the first @WWE United Kingdom Champion..
LIVE from Blackpool, England January 14th & 15th on @WWENetwork. #AreYouReady pic.twitter.com/WkLhMjonQn
— Triple H (@TripleH) December 26, 2016