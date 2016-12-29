- Country singer Luke Bryan and USA Network's Todd Chrisley were among those in attendance for Wednesday's WWE live event in Nashville.
Chase got to meet some of our #SDLive Women's Division at #WWENashville @MakeAWish pic.twitter.com/qL6OcUSzw6
— WWE Community (@WWECommunity) December 29, 2016
- Here are the recent WWE attendance figures:
12/17 Youngstown, OH (WWE Raw - 2,500)
12/17 Peterborough, ONT (WWE Smackdown - 2,900)
12/17 Las Vegas (WWE NXT - 4,000)
12/18 Barrie, ONT (WWE Smackdown - 1,750)
12/19 Columbus, OH (WWE Raw/Main Event TV tapings - 7,800)
12/19 Hamilton, ONT (WWE Smackdown - 3,300)
12/20 Detroit (WWE Smackdown/205 Live TV tapings - 9,500)
12/26 Chicago (WWE Raw/Main Event TV tapings - 11,000 sellout)
12/26 New York Madison Square Garden (WWE Smackdown - 13,000)
12/27 Chicago (WWE Smackdown/205 Live TV tapings - 11,300 sellout)