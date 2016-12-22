According to Ringside News, there are current discussions in place to have Tye Dillinger make his main roster debut at the Royal Rumble as the 10th entrant, for obvious reasons. There's no word which brand he'd be featured on, but rumors suggest it would be the Smackdown brand.

Coming out of Tuesday's edition of Smackdown Live, it appears as though that The Miz will be defending his Intercontinental Championship against Dean Ambrose at the Royal Rumble. In addition, after AJ Styles defends Baron Corbin and Dolph Ziggler, rumors suggest that he is set to defend his title against John Cena at the event. John Cena is scheduled to return to Smackdown next week, and it's expected that they will have some sort of build towards that match.