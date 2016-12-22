As Kyle noted earlier on the site, TNA will be airing its first live "One Night Only" pay-per-view (PPV). The event will take place at the Universal Studios arena in Orlando Florida on January 6th. The PPV will be broadcasted on cable and will also be shown online via the Fite app.

In an update, InDemand has announced the official title for the pay-per-view - TNA One Night Only: Live! January 2017. TNA Tag Team Champions The Hardys, TNA World Heavyweight Champion Eddie Edwards, Ethan Carter III, Bobby Lashley and Eli Drake are featured on the promotional poster. Here is the synopsis and trailer for the upcoming event:

"Anything can and will happen as the Heavy-Hitters, X-Division High Flyers, the Knockouts and more take to the ring for a night of unparalleled action."



