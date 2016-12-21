Big Van VaderLeon Allen White
- Birthdate: 05/14/1955 (age 61)
- Height: 6'5"
- Weight: 450 Ib
White is best known for his time with World Cha...
Vader joined The Hannibal TV spot where he responded to Chael Sonnen calling him a "scumbag" after he missed a scheduled guest appearance on Sonnen's podcast. Vader responded to him saying he was clearly intoxicated when he wrote to him and to Sonnen saying, "I can't kick his ass because he's a dinosaur." Vader said he would willing to break his long-standing rule of not picking on "little people" when it comes to Sonnen. You can view the video down below: