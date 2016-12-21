Ric Flair Richard Morgan Fliehr

Birthdate: 02/25/1949 (age 67)

02/25/1949 (age 67) Height: 6'1"

6'1" Weight: 243 Ib Flair is considered to be one of the greatest p...

As noted, ESPN is currently working a “30 for 30” special on WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair. Rory Karpf, who directed past 30 For 30 specials, is still conducting interviews for the documentary.

Karpf has interviewed 43 people thus far. Some of the wrestlers that have been interviewed include Triple H, Sting, The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, Mick Foley, Ricky Steamboat, Jim Ross, Eric Bischoff, Arn Anderson, Tully Blanchard, and Flair’s three living children. Although the documentary does not have an official release date, it's expected to be released in the spring or summer of 2017.

ESPN tweeted out the following teaser trailer for their upcoming documentary:

Let me get two claps and a Ric Flair!



Here's a 1st look at our upcoming @RicFlairNatrBoy film, #NatureBoy. https://t.co/IUpgc3HyOV

— ESPN Films 30 for 30 (@30for30) December 21, 2016