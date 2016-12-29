Connect to write posts, follow friends and earn badges!
WWE SmackDown did 2,885 million viewers on Tuesday night. This is up from the 2,637million viewers the show did last week.
The show 3rd ranked in the top 150 shows on cable for the night.
