The first run episode of Lucha Underground on Wednesday night on the El Rey Network drew 104,000 viewers, which is up from last week’s show that drew 60,000 viewers. The replay of Lucha Underground did 46,000 viewers, which is down from the 51,000 viewers that the show did last week.

In total, Lucha Underground drew 150,000 viewers, which is up from 111,000 the show did last week.