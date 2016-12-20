Charlotte Flair Ashley Elizabeth Fliehr

Birthdate: 04/05/1986 (age 30)

04/05/1986 (age 30) Height: 5'10"

5'10" Weight: 144 Ib A second generation wrestler, she is the daught...

Read More »

Dave Meltzer reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that Vince McMahon wanted Sasha Banks to look like she would retain her title by tiebreaker, only for Charlotte to make her tap with two seconds left. McMahon was concerned about the Pittsburgh's potential reaction to the match, thinking they very well could make no noise and be bored by the match being so long.

Also read: Backstage News On Why WWE Postponed Bayley Vs Charlotte, Vince McMahon Down On Sasha Banks

He thought that his finish, though, would get the fans into the match and cause them to count down the finals seconds of the match. Mostly everyone on the Creative Team thought this was a bad idea; ergo, Vince McMahon went with his second choice, which was the finish we saw on Roadblock, with the match going to overtime and Charlotte making Sasha Banks tap with the Figure Eight.



