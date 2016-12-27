John Cena mentioned on Twitter that he would be in the opening segment of tonight’s SmackDown Live in Rosemont, IL. He sent out these tweets:

The wait is over, the clock is almost out. TONITE #SDLive kicks off with the return of yours truly. Ready for that warm Chicago welcome!

— John Cena (@JohnCena) December 27, 2016

AJ Styles defends the WWE Championship against Baron Corbin and Dolph Ziggler in a Triple Threat match in the main event of the show.