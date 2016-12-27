As seen on this week’s SmackDown Live, John Cena challenged the winner of the Triple Threat WWE Title Match that featured AJ Styles, Baron Corbin and Dolph Ziggler to a match at the Royal Rumble PPV. Styles retained the WWE Title in the match and will now face Cena at the Royal Rumble.

The WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event takes place on Sunday, January 27th at the Alamodome in San Antonio, TX and will air on the WWE Network and some traditional pay-per-view outlets.. Both brands will be featured on the card for this event. Here is the updated card for the event:

--- Royal Rumble Match: Goldberg vs. Bill Goldberg vs. TBA

--- WWE Universal Championship Match: Kevin Owens © vs. Roman Reigns - Chris Jericho is suspended above the ring in a shark cage.

--- WWE Championship Match: AJ Styles © vs. John Cena.