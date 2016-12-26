John Cena John Felix Anthony Cena

As noted, John Cena will return to WWE TV on Tuesday's episode of SmackDown Live. WWE sent out the following to hype his return:

Fresh off his appearance hosting “Saturday Night Live,” John Cena is set to return to SmackDown LIVE after a two-month absence. The 15-Time World Champion will surely make his presence felt as Team Blue says goodbye to 2016 and ushers in 2017 as the Road to WrestleMania gets underway!

What will Cena have to say to the WWE Universe? Will he have his eyes squarely on the WWE Championship? Or has someone else drawn the ire of the Cenation?