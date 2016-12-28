Here are the results from the WWE live event in Saint Louis, MO at the Scottrade Center:
- Cesaro and Sheamus defeated New Day and Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows in a Triple Threat match to retain the Raw Tag Titles.
- Sasha Banks, Bayley, and Liv Morgan defeated Nia Jax, Dana Brooke, and Charlotte with Emmalina as the special guest referee. Sasha Banks pinned Dana Brooke
- Seth Rollins pinned Chris Jericho.
- Golden Truth, Sin Cara, Curtis Axel, and Darren Young (w/Bob Backlund) defeated The Shining Stars, Jinder Mahal, Titus O’Neil, and Bo Dallas.
- Braun Strowman beat Sami Zayn.
- U.S. Champion Roman Reigns defeated WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens.