The New York Post has a story regarding a pop-up XFL Hall of Fame in New York on January 14th at the Helen Mills Event Space and Theater.

The free exhibit, which will be open to the public, will feature team helmets and jerseys (like that iconic He Hate Me jersey worn by Rod Smart), the trademark black footballs, championship trophies, as well as surprise appearances by XFL stars.

As noted, “This Was the XFL” documentary will air on February 2nd at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN.