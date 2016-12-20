Jeff Hardy Jeffrey Nero Hardy

TNA announced that next week’s episode of Impact will be the “Best of 2016”, which will include Kurt Angle’s TNA farewell, Gail Kim’s Hall of Fame induction, and more.

On December 29th, there will be an episode entirely centered on the Hardys. It will show highlights of Broken Matt Hardy, his feud with Jeff Hardy, and more.

Thereafter, the company will begin taping content at their live shows starting on January 5th at Universal Studios, Florida.