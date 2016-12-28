Chris Hero Chris Spradlin

Birthdate: 12/24/1979 (age 37)

12/24/1979 (age 37) Height: 6'4"

6'4" Weight: 225 Ib Hero has been a mainstay of many independent wr...

WWNLive issued the following to us:

December 28th: Chris Hero is set to compete at EVOLVE on January 27th and 28th in San Antonio, TX. We are excited to announce that it will be Hero vs. Zack Sabre Jr. on January 28th. We will announce Hero’s opponent for January 27th and more matches for this huge weekend in the first WWN Alerts of 2017. Tickets for these events are now on sale. This will be a can’t miss weekend for any fans of independent wrestling.

December 28th: Tickets are now on sale for Style Battle – S1:E1 on January 7th and FIP “Everything Burns” on January 8th. Both events are in Ybor City, FL at the Ivy Astoria Event Center, which is across the street from The Orpheum. All tickets are general admission. They are only $20 per event, or get a combo ticket for both cards for just $35!

December 28th: FIP is going to be the Wild West! We aren’t going to announce a lot of matches. We are just going to cut everyone loose and see what happens. However, the title matches have been set for January 8th. They are….

December 28th: Florida Heritage Champion Martin Stone will defend vs. Jon Davis at FIP on January 8th.

December 28th: The Hooligans will defend the FIP Tag Team Titles against Drennen & Parrow at “Everything Burns” on January 8th.

December 28th: The challenger for FIP World Heavyweight Champion Fred Yehi will be determined at the beginning of the card in the first ever “Get The Contract Fight For All!” There will be a contract for the FIP World Heavyweight Title shot. The first man to secure the contract will challenge Yehi later on that night. There are absolutely no rules. Who is the baddest dog in the fight? This will be unlike anything in wrestling history. What are we talking about? Watch on January 8th and find out.

December 28th: The brackets for Style Battle – S1:E1 on January 7th are set. Check out the graphic:

December 28th: Who do you think will win Style Battle? Tweet your pick using hashtag #StyleBattle and let us know.

December 28th: SHINE 40 is set for January 13th in Ybor City, FL at The Orpheum. Tickets are now on sale.

December 28th: The FloSlam era is full steam ahead as the WWN vision finally takes shape in January. You will get Style Battle, FIP, SHINE and two EVOLVE events live streamed at FloSlam for the low price of $20! You also get any other promotions FloSlam carries and the entire VOD library. Go to www.FloSlam.tv to order!

December 28th: 2016 truly was a year of growth for The WWN Family. 2017 starts with five live streamed events for WWN! It is only with your support that all this can happen. Thank you for being there for us! 2016 was truly a mind-blowing year for professional wrestling. 2017 is going to be very interesting. Just wait for the first WWN Alerts of the year! Happy New Year!