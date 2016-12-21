Bayley Pamela Rose Martinez

Birthdate: 06/15/1989 (age 27)

06/15/1989 (age 27) Height: 5'6"

In late January 2013, Martinez made her debut f...

WWE currently wants Charlotte Flair and Bayley to wrestle each other with the Raw Women's Championship on the line at WrestleMania 33. People have wondered what Sasha Banks will be doing at the event after the news broke a few days ago. Today, Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer said she will still have a "big match" at the Grandest Stage of Them All, although never mentioned who her opponent(s) will be. You can view his tweets down below:

Charlotte vs. Bayley is the next program. WrestleMania is months away and things will change. https://t.co/uZgJH8J7zw

— Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) December 21, 2016

Banks is scheduled for a big match on that show https://t.co/Jv46avPyyI

— Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) December 21, 2016















