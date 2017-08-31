Thursday, August 31, 2017

Latest News

VIDEO: First Look At “WWE Unreleased: 1986-1995” DVD
Full Content Listing For The Undertaker Collection On WWE Network
Content Listing For New Sting Collection On The WWE Network
Batista Reveals How He Got His WWE Name, If WWE Helped Him Transition Into Acting, D-Von Dudley
GFW Impact Results – 8/31/17
Chris Adonis On Difference Between Working For WWE And GFW, Being Easier To Stand Out In WWE, GFW Being More Stable Now More Than Ever
Steve Austin Speaks On Roman Reigns Being Over, Ultimate Warrior Story, Ric Flair, More
Robbie E Talks His Status With GFW, Backstage Changes To The Company, Being Off TV For So Long
Spoilers For Tonight’s Episode Of Impact Wrestling
Backstage News On Roman Reigns And John Cena’s Contract Signing Segment From RAW
Sasha Banks Is Frustrated With WWE’s Booking Decisions
Reason Why Braun Strowman Wasn’t On Monday Night RAW
Nikki Bella Speaks On When She Will Return To WWE, Working Part-Time Schedule, More
WATCH: Triple H Opens Up On Ronda Rousey’s Future In WWE
Roman Reigns Explains Why He’s Not A Babyface
Sexy Star Comments On Incident With Rosemary
Huge Name Being Considered As 2018 WWE Hall Of Fame Headliner
Alberto El Patron’s GFW Return Date Revealed, Taya Valkyrie To Make Impact Debut Soon
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of Impact Wrestling
Full Details On The WWE 2K18 Official Roster Reveal
Booker T Speaks On Wrestling Shawn Michaels Being His Dream Match, WWE Hall Of Fame, More
Several Matches Announced For EVOLVE 93
Kane Speaks On The Undertaker Possibly Working One More Match, The Attitude Era, More
Several Matches Set For Next Week’s NXT, Roderick Strong On Beating Bobby Roode (Video)
More Wrestling News »

Latest Articles

RESULTS

Results

GFW Impact Results – 8/31/17

Dan Kaye -
0
Welcome to the GFW Results Page. Please no spoilers. Eli Drake comes out with Chris Adonis....
Results

WWE NXT Results – August 30th, 2017: Roderick Strong vs. Bobby Roode

Andrew Ravens -
0
Show: WWE NXT Location: Winter Park, FL Date: August 30th, 2017 Airing on the WWE NetworkWelcome to WWE...
Results

WWE 205 Live Results for August 29, 2017

Anthony Mango -
0
The August 29, 2017 episode of WWE 205 Live is coming from the Verizon Arena...

39,947FansLike
4,202FollowersFollow
3,633FollowersFollow

Trending Stories

Popular Articles

Latest Wrestling Videos

MORE NEWS

Several Matches Announced For EVOLVE 93

News Andrew Ravens -
0

Kane Speaks On The Undertaker Possibly Working One More Match, The Attitude Era, More

News Andrew Ravens -
0
Kane recently appeared on The Ross Report to talk with WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross about various topics. Here are the highlights (h/t...

Several Matches Set For Next Week’s NXT, Roderick Strong On Beating Bobby Roode (Video)

News Andrew Ravens -
0
--- As seen on this week’s episode of NXT, former NXT Champion Bobby Roode finished up and wrestled his last NXT match by losing...

SPOILERS: Full Card For ROH Death Before Dishonor PPV

News Andrew Ravens -
0
The ROH Death Before Dishonor PPV is set to take place at Sam's Town Live in Las Vegas, Nevada on September 22nd. Several wrestlers...

REPORT: GFW Signs New Deal With Pop TV

News Andrew Ravens -
0
Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that Global Force Wrestling has reached an agreement with Pop TV to keep airing Impact...

WWE Network Streaming Content For Thursday, August 31st, 2017

News Andrew Ravens -
0
Here is the streaming schedule on the WWE Network for Thursday, August 31st, 2017:8 AM: Mae Young Classic9 AM: Mae Young Classic10 AM: SummerSlam...

Shinsuke Nakamura Hypes His Big Match With Randy Orton, Authors Of Pain’s WWE 2K18...

News Andrew Ravens -
0
--- As seen on Tuesday’s episode of SmackDown Live in North Little Rock, AR at the Verizon Arena on the USA Network, WWE announced...

Chad Gable Comments On Teaming With Shelton Benjamin, SmackDown Social Media Ratings

News Andrew Ravens -
0
--- As seen on this week’s episode of SmackDown Live, Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable made their debut as a tag team by defeating...

Cool Video Of Pyro Vs. No Pyro WWE Entrances, WWE Star Posts Comical Achievement...

News Andrew Ravens -
0
--- We noted earlier on the site that WWE removed pyro from entrances of their Superstars’ in order to cut back on production costs....

WWE NXT Results – August 30th, 2017: Roderick Strong vs. Bobby Roode

Results Andrew Ravens -
0
Show: WWE NXT Location: Winter Park, FL Date: August 30th, 2017 Airing on the WWE NetworkWelcome to WWE NXT. Sanity and other Superstar are shown laid out in...
Load more

Wrestling Under The Stars VI Results: Cody Rhodes vs. Rey Mysterio

Andrew Ravens -
0
Results
Here are the results from Northeast Wrestling’s Wrestling Under The Stars VI event that was held in Wappingers Falls, New York on Sunday:--- Three...

WWE Live Event (8/27/17) Results: Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman

Andrew Ravens -
0
Results
WWE held a live event on Sunday night in Tupelo, MS at the BancorpSouth Arena and here are the results.--- Finn Bálor defeated Curt...

WWE Live Event (8/27/17) Results: Jinder Mahal vs. Randy Orton

Andrew Ravens -
0
Results
WWE held a live event on Sunday night in Monroe, LA at the Monroe Civic Center Arena and here are the results.--- Chad Gable...

WWE NXT Live Event (8/26/17) Results: Aleister Black vs. The Velveteen...

Andrew Ravens -
0
Results
WWE held an NXT live event on Saturday night in Bartow, FL at the Bartow Armory and here are the results.--- Singles Match: Demitrius...
Load more
© 2017 | Term of Service | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Community Rules